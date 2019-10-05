Number of Dengue Fever Cases in Mexico Sees Fourfold Increase in 2019 – Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The number of confirmed dengue fever cases, where people contracted the disease or died from it, in Mexico has seen a fourfold surge to 15,084 over the past year, the epidemiological service of the country’s Health Ministry said in a report.

Last year, 3,494 cases were registered, according to the report, issued on Friday.

Notably, around half of the confirmed cases have been registered in the states of Veracruz and Jalisco.

However, the number of unconfirmed dengue fever cases this year is 129,500, as of October, compared to 39,900 cases last year.

Media have reported that local authorities have not been eager to declare emergency over the situation.

According to the authorities, cited by the Millenio news outlet, in Jalisco, the highest number of dengue fever death cases was registered in July and August, when 13 people died in regional hospitals. Since then, no new deaths have been registered there.

A total of 72 deaths from dengue fever were registered in Mexico this year, including 10 cases registered over the past week in the Morelos state.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease that can entail serious, potentially lethal health conditions. Symptoms may include headache, vomiting, skin rash and low blood pressure, among others. While children and elderly people are considered the most vulnerable to this infection, up to half of all lethal cases occur among adults aged 20 to 40.