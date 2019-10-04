Register
21:19 GMT +304 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Claudia Ochoa Félix

    Death of ‘Kim Kardashian of Sinaloa Cartel' Comes Amid Peril for El Chapo’s Gang - Report

    © Photo: YouTube/ claudia Uchôa Felix Paes
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Former model Claudia Ochoa Félix, speculated to have been associated with the hit squad of notorious Mexican organised crime leader Joaquín Guzmán, died in September from a drug overdose, authorities concluded. Her death, however, is said to have cast a shadow of uncertainty over El Chapo’s former gangs.

    Joaquín Guzmán’s Sinaloa cartel is at risk as the status quo in the world of Mexican organised crime is being broken down, Director of the Wilson Centre's Mexico Institute Duncan Wood told The Daily Star. The death of 35-year-old Claudia Ochoa Félix, said to be a key figure in the hit squad of El Chapo’s gang Los Anthrax, came at a time of uncertainty for the assassin unit, according to the researcher.

    “This is an organisation that has a long-standing relationship with the Sinaloa Cartel. What’s unknown is what’s going to happen to that military wing given the fracturing that’s taking place within the Sinaloa Cartel at the moment since El Chapo has been extradited”, he told the outlet.

    While the 62-year-old convicted criminal boss’ ex-partner Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is expected to compete with his two sons for control of the cartel, the organisation is also threatened by the so-called Jalisco New Generation, who are said to have attacked members of the public, soldiers, and police officers in the eastern Mexican state of Jalisco. In this situation, the Los Anthrax hitmen are going to be called upon to do a lot of work, defending the assets and members of the cartel, whose notorious leader was sentenced to life in prison in the US this summer.

    “It also does pose a risk though. If they were to get engaged in a very high profile conflict with the Jalisco New Generation cartel and the government decides that they’re going to go against them, that could be quite damaging”, Wood pointed out.

    Claudia Ochoa Félix, also said to have been known as the “Empress of Anthrax” and the “Kim Kardashian of the Sinaloa Cartel” for her posh lifestyle and activities on social media, died in September. Her male companion found her dead after spending a night out at a local restaurant and nightclub.

    Although speculation initially suggested that she could have been assassinated, authorities later confirmed that her death had a non-violent cause, likely a drug overdose.

    It is believed that Félix was romantically involved with José Rodrigo "Chino Ántrax" Arechiga Gamboa, the leader of Los Ántrax, who was arrested in December 2013 at Amsterdam Airport. Following Arechiga’s arrest, Félix was believed to have become the new leader. However, she vehemently denied the accusations of her involvement with the crime syndicate during a press conference in 2014.

    Related:

    Instagram Model Linked to El Chapo’s Armed Squad Found Dead in Lover’s Bed - Reports
    ‘Kim Kardashian of the Sinaloa Cartel' Allegedly Linked to El Chapo Died From Overdose
    El Chapo’s Cartel Claims Responsibility for Killing Colombian Politician – Reports
    Tags:
    organized crime, cartel, El Chapo, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse