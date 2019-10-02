Ex-Governor of Mexico’s Guerrero State Questioned in Connection With Vanishing of 43 Students

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Former governor of Mexico’s Guerrero state, Angel Aguirre Rivero, has given additional testimony at the prosecutor general’s office as part of the investigation into the suspected murder of 43 students in Guerrero in 2014.

"With my presence at the Prosecutor's Office, I wish to reiterate my commitment to the parents and the authorities to know the truth and to do justice," Rivero wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Con mi presencia ante la Fiscalía, deseo reiterar mi compromiso con los padres de familia y las autoridades a que se conozca la verdad y se haga justicia. — Ángel Aguirre Rivero (@AngelAguirreGro) October 1, 2019

The former Guerrero state governor said the investigators questioned him for more than 4 hours on Tuesday. Rivero reportedly answered over 60 questions regarding his alleged ties to the former mayor of the city of Iguala, where the students were abducted.

Forty-three students disappeared in Mexico’s Guerrero state in September 2014. They were abducted after participating in a protest against discriminatory hiring and funding practices in the city of Iguala.

Initially, authorities blamed the alleged abduction on local drug cartels and criminal gangs, but additional evidence provided by independent experts revealed that local police were involved in the abduction.

According to Mexican authorities, the students could have been burnt at a trash dump near the city of Cocula located in Guerrero state.

Over a hundred people were arrested following the incident, including the former mayor of Iguala and numerous police officials.