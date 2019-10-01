Peruvian Foreign Minister, Finance Minister Resign Amid Political Crisis – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio and Finance Minister Carlos Oliva decided to resign amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, national media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra dissolved the country’s Congress after lawmakers boycotted his calls for an anti-graft reform. The dissolved legislature, in turn, declared Vizcarra temporarily unfit to govern and appointed Vice President Mercedes Araoz as acting head of state.

Vizcarra thanked Popolizio and Oliva for their work, the Republica newspaper reported, citing Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations Gloria Montenegro.

Peru’s constitution states that the president can dissolve the Congress if lawmakers deliver two votes of no-confidence; one such vote has already been delivered. In June, Peru’s government won a confidence vote in the country’s Congress, avoiding special legislative elections.

Earlier in the day, the president signed a decree, announcing early parliamentary elections on 26 January 2020.