Peru's Police and Military Leaders Recognize Martin Vizcarra as President After Congress Dissolved

Earlier, Peru’s Congress had declared the country’s President Martin Vizcarra temporarily unfit to govern and appointed Vice President Mercedes Araoz to replace him.

Against the backdrop of a political crisis that has erupted in Peru, the country's military and police expressed support for the current president of the country, Martin Vizcarra, the administration of the head of state said.

"The head of the combined command of the Navy, the commanders of the army and air force, and the national police of Peru have confirmed their full support for the constitutional order and President Martin Vizcarra as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the national police of Peru," the administration reported on Twitter.

On Monday, Vizcarra announced the dissolution of the congress of the republic after deputies boycotted its reform of the constitutional court and voted for a new member of the panel of judges.

The dismissed parliament declared Vizcarra temporarily incapacitated and moved to swear in Vice President Mercedes Araos.

Earlier this month, lawmakers failed to pass a constitutional reform seeking to hold presidential elections in 2020, a year earlier than scheduled. The reform was proposed as Vizcarra was seeking to overcome a political stalemate with right-wing lawmakers, who have been opposing his anti-corruption policies.

In June, Peru’s government won a confidence vote in the country’s Congress, avoiding special legislative elections.

Peru's parliamentary elections are scheduled for 26 January 2020.