State Dept Imposes Visa Limits on Cuban Officials for Practices at Medical Missions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States imposed visa restrictions on Cuban officials involved with alleged labour abuses at overseas medical missions, the State Department said in a press release.

"The State Department is imposing visa restrictions... on Cuban officials responsible for certain exploitative and coercive labor practices as part of Cuba’s overseas medical missions program. Profiting from the work of the Cuban doctors has been the decades-long practice of the Castros, and it continues today. These practices include requiring long work hours without rest, meager wages, unsafe housing, and restricted movement. The regime has also withheld passports and surveilled some doctors outside of work. In addition, the regime has also compelled some Cuban doctors to use medical care as a political tool by providing care in exchange for pledges of loyalty," the release said on Monday.

In July, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the US State Department imposed visa restrictions on Cuban officials accused of exploitative labour practices.

Pompeo also said the limitations could also concern the immediate family members of the targeted individuals.