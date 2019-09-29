7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Chile - USGS

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Chile on Sunday, striking at a depth of 9.8 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey. The tremor struck at 15:57 (UTC), 67 kilometres west of the city of Constitucion.
7.2 Earthquake hits off the coast of Chile seconds ago pic.twitter.com/Ywwx4frIbF— Jeff P (@OfficialJeffP) September 29, 2019
In February 2010, Chile was hit by a devastating 8.8-magnitude earthquake, triggering a tsunami that led to the deaths of more than 500 people.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
