Love Kills: Naked Couple in Ecuador Falls to Death From Third-Floor Balcony While Having Sex

A couple from Quito, Ecuador has toppled over a balcony while having sex, falling to their death, the police have told local reporters.
The 28-year-old woman and her 35-year-old partner apparently slipped over the edge of the balcony wall, plunging into the terrace below in the Carapungo district of the capital.
The woman was the mother of an 8-year-old girl, according to a relative of the deceased.
The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
