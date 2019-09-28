Love Kills: Naked Couple in Ecuador Falls to Death From Third-Floor Balcony While Having Sex

The bodies of the pair were discovered by a neighbour after he heard a loud crash and went outside to investigate what happened.

A couple from Quito, Ecuador has toppled over a balcony while having sex, falling to their death, the police have told local reporters.

The 28-year-old woman and her 35-year-old partner apparently slipped over the edge of the balcony wall, plunging into the terrace below in the Carapungo district of the capital.

The woman was the mother of an 8-year-old girl, according to a relative of the deceased.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.