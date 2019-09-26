Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Southern Chile - Report

The quake occurred at 1:36 p.m. local time (16:36 GMT) in Entre Lagos, about 610 miles (980 kilometres) south of the capital, Santiago.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has occurred in Los Lagos, Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. Reports say that the depth of the earthquake was 129 kilometres (80 miles).

There has been no information of victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M6.0 in Los Lagos, Chile 45 min ago pic.twitter.com/E12ny7BkIS — EMSC (@LastQuake) September 26, 2019

Chile is located within the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, with 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occurring in this area.

In February 2010, Chile was hit by a devastating 8.8-magnitude earthquake, triggering a tsunami that lead to the deaths of more than 500 people.