Russia Can Play Constructive Role for Negotiated Solution in Venezuela - Spanish Official

"I think of course they [Russia] have a role - they can soften the situation they can talk to the friends and they can play a constructive role for a negotiated solution between Venezuelans," De Laiglesia said on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York on Monday. "They can certainly a play a constructive role."
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro thanked Russia for supporting the sovereignty of his country during an interview with the Rossiya 24 news channel, a part of which was broadcast on Monday.
Venezuela has been experiencing a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president.
Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to seize Venezuela’s resources.
In the meantime, Russia, China, Turkey and several other countries stated that Nicolas Maduro is the only legitimate head of Venezuela.
