Register
06:54 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed Interim President of Venezuela, wave flag during a rally, in Caracas, Venezuela

    Member Nations Vote to Activate TIAR Pact Against Venezuela

    © Sputnik / Leo Alvarez
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    2111
    Subscribe

    The inter-American treaty was invoked last month following a request from Washington. Under the treaty, allies are allowed to prosecute or extradite Venezuelan nationals designated as “involved in crimes.”

    A number of Latin American countries voted Monday to activate the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance, known as TIAR, or Rio treaty, against Venezuela, responding to an earlier request by the United States, Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido's National Communication Center announced in a tweet.

    ​The treaty nations voted 16 to 1 in favor of activating the treaty. Uruguay was the only nation that voted against, while Trinidad and Tobago abstained. Cuba did not vote because it does not participate in the treaty, despite formally remaining a signatory.

    The treaty allows member countries to "identify and designate persons and entities" related to Nicolas Maduro's government "involved in crime networks," according to Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes. The treaty parties can sanction or extradite identified officials or seize their assets, Holmes said.

    The treaty was invoked by the US, citing “bellicose” moves by the Maduro administration; the invocation cited a Venezuelan military exercise near the Colombian border and Maduro’s alleged support to Colombia’s opposition FARC group, despite Caracas’s pledge to help Bogota make peace with FARC. Venezuela’s military exercises began as a protective measure against training camps set next to the border which Caracas claims trains attackers against the government.

    According to Holmes, military invasion in Venezuela was not discussed at the meeting.

    "During the meeting, there was no discussion regarding a military intervention in Venezuela. We discussed a resolution project which was eventually accepted," Holmes said.

    Venezuela reacted to the vote by sending a diplomatic note to the Russian UN delegation, as Russia presides over the UN Security Council this year. The note “explains all the danger and illegality” of calling for TIAR implementation against Caracas, according to Venezuela's Foreign Ministry.

    The members of TIAR are Argentina, the Bahamas, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.

    The United States and its allies support opposition leader Juan Guaido, who appointed himself “interim president” of Venezuela in January and since then has sought to orchestrate a coup d’etat, but has so far failed. Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, who won the nation’s 2018 presidential elections, enjoys the support of Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other nations.

    Signed in Rio de Janeiro in 1947, the treaty obliges the parties to treat an attack on any  member nation as an attack on every member nation.

    Related:

    Drug Cartel Member Captured on Photo With Opposition Leader Guaido Detained in Venezuela - Minister
    US Looking to Sabotage 2020 Parliamentary Vote in Venezuela - President Maduro
    Venezuela to Prosecute Politicians Who Smuggled Guaido Into Colombia
    Member Nations Vote to Activate TIAR Pact Against Venezuela
    Venezuela’s Maduro Accuses Colombia of New Assassination Attempts
    Tags:
    treaty, Venezuela, Latin America
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse