Maduro Ready for Direct Talks With Trump if US Abandons 'Obama's Failed Policy of War'

Relations between the US and Venezuela deteriorated significantly after Washington recognised Juan Guaido as the country's leader in spite of a vote in 2018 that saw Nicolas Maduro re-elected for a new term.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told Rossiya 24 that he was not ruling out the possibility of direct talks with his US counterpart.

"Of course, yes," Maduro replied when asked whether he would agree to talks with President Trump.

Maduro added that he would be ready to negotiate and try to create relations based on mutual respect if the US President abandoned the failed policy of waging war on Venezuela that he inherited from his predecessor Barack Obama.

"I believe that President Trump was let down in the malign policy that failed," he added.

According to him, it was time the US "stopped harming Venezuela."

In January, Venezuela was rocked by mass protests against President Nicolas Maduro following his inauguration. Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president of the country. A number of Western states, including the US, supported Guaido. Maduro called the self-styled president a "US puppet." Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other countries backed Maduro as the legitimate president. Moscow said that Guaido's "presidential status" was non-existent.