Register
21:25 GMT +322 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet waves as she exits the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela

    ‘I Feel Sorry for Brazil’: UN’s Bachelet Blasts Bolsonaro Over Tweet Mentioning Her Dead Father

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Earlier this month, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took aim at UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, accusing her of engaging in ‘Macron-style’ meddling in Brazil’s internal affairs after she marked concerns with extrajudicial killings by police and an alleged “narrowing of the democratic space” in Brazil.

    Michelle Bachelet has responded to the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s two week old Twitter attack, in which he invoked her father, a senior air force officer who died in a Chilean jail following the 1973 Chilean military coup.

    “How I take things depends on who is saying them,” Bachelet, the former two-term president of Chile, said, speaking to Television Nacional de Chile on Sunday.

    “So if someone is saying that their country has never been under dictatorship, that there has never been any torture there…well then let him say that the death of my father by torture ensured that Chile did not become Cuba. The truth is that I feel sorry for Brazil,” she added, referring to Bolsonaro’s previous praise for Brazil’s own period of military dictatorship between 1964 and 1985.

    Earlier this month, Bolsonaro accused Bachelet of “defending the human rights of vagabonds,” telling  “Senhora Michelle Bachelet,” that “if [general Augusto] Pinochet’s people had not stopped the left in 73, - among them your father –Chile would be a Cuba today.”

    Bachelet’s father, Brigadier General Alberto Bachelet, remained loyal to the democratically elected government of democratic socialist President Salvador Allende during the CIA-backed military coup of September 11, 1973, and was imprisoned and tortured after Allende’s overthrow. Bachelet died in March 1974, aged 50, after suffering a heart attack at a Santiago jail, when his daughter Michelle was 22.

    © Sputnik / РИА Новости
    Chilean troops on the streets of Santiago, September 11, 1973.

    Current Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, ordinarily a political ally of Bolsonaro, criticised the Brazilian president over his comments about Bachelet, saying he “didn’t share” the “reference president Bolsonaro made to a former Chilean president –especially on a subject as painful as the death of her father.”

    Assuming the presidency on January 1, 2019, Bolsonaro has entangled himself in multiple verbal and twitter spats with world leaders, getting in a back-and-forth spat with French President Emmanuel Macron over the latter’s alleged efforts to meddle in Brazil’s handling of its Amazon fires, mocking Macron’s wife’s appearance on social media, attacking German Chancellor Angela Merkel over Berlin’s suspension of funding earmarked for Amazon protection projects, and offering wholehearted support to US-led efforts to overthrow the government in neighbouring Venezuela.

    Related:

    Brigitte Macron Calls Out Sexism as Brazil’s Bolsonaro Mocks Her in Spat With France Over Amazon Aid
    ‘No More Bic’: Brazil President Bolsonaro Rejects French Pens Amid Row With Macron
    Brazilian President Bolsonaro Blames UN Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet for Macron-Style 'Interference'
    Brazil's Bolsonaro Sees Recovery Time Extended by Four Days After Hernia Operation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation showing off the Moschino Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during fashion week in Milan, Italy on 19 September 2019.
    Picasso Painting Made a Reality: Extravagant Models Rock Milan Fashion Week
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse