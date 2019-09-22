Register
22 September 2019
    Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

    Venezuela’s Maduro Accuses Colombia of New Assassination Attempts

    Latin America
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several bomb-laden drones exploded close to Maduro at a military parade in the capital of Caracas in August 2018, injuring seven soldiers. The president escaped unscathed.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday blamed Colombia for helping stage several more murder attempts on him since a failed drone attack last year.

    "After that, we foiled several other attempts on my life. All of them were masterminded in Colombia with Washington’s approval," Maduro told Russia’s Rossiya-1 television channel.

    He said the United States had long been using Venezuela’s neighbour as a platform for military aggression against his country and criticised Bogota for resorting to criminal actions in an effort to depose him.

    Two drones were detonated as President Maduro delivered a speech at the parade in 2018. A little-known group called the Flannel Soldiers claimed responsibility for the attack the following day.

    Venezuela's Bolivarian National guards officers occupy the Bolivar Avenue where the government said that a drone armed with explosives detonated near Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018
    
    Venezuela's Bolivarian National guards officers occupy the Bolivar Avenue where the government said that a drone armed with explosives detonated near Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

    President Maduro blamed the attack on Colombia and the United States. Both Washington and Bogota have dismissed the accusations.

    Massive protests against Maduro began in Venezuela on 21 January after he was sworn in for a new term. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim leader of the country. The United States was quick to back his claim, supported by a number of Western countries, while Russia, China, and a host of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

