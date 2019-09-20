Maduro's Visit to Russia Being Prepared - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Preparations for the visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia are underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The visit is being prepared", Peskov has stated.

A well-informed source also confirmed that a visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the Russian capital of Moscow is being planned.

The statements come after Maduro announced that Venezuela will soon open direct flights between Caracas and Moscow. Maduro made an announcement in response to the invitation for Venezuelan young people to visit Russia, voiced by the National Youth Council of Russia, whose representatives joined the rally in Caracas.

Maduro continued on by saying that a delegation of Venezuelan youth would visit Russia to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism.

Russia has been supporting the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid political and economic crises in the Latin American country.

Venezuela has long been suffering from an acute economic and political crisis that intensified in January when, after Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country’s interim president.

The United States and some other countries have swiftly recognised Guaido. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other nations have backed Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.