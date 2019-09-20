Maduro Believes Trump Hates Latin American Peoples, Especially Venezuelans

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro believes that US President Donald Trump hates all Latin American peoples, but especially the people of Venezuela and the country's history.

"I openly say this here, on your reputable show: Donald Trump has an obsession and hatred toward Latin American peoples in general. To refugees, immigrants, but especially he hates the people of Venezuela and its history," Maduro told the former Ecuadorian President Raphael Correa on the latter's RT show.

According to Maduro, Trump literally splashes out this hatred on the people of Venezuela.

"I compare this with the era of Hitler, with the same vision that Hitler imposed on the Jews, the Jewish people of Europe before the war, until 1939," Maduro added.

This year, Venezuela has been facing a US-led effort to oust Maduro's government and replace him with opposition leader and a self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido. The United States has imposed comprehensive sanctions against Venezuela and frozen some of the country’s assets.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup to effect a forced change in government in Venezuela and claim the country’s resources.