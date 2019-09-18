Venezuelan Gov Releases Held Lawmaker Zambrano in Interim Agreement with Opposition

Edgar Zambrano, the deputy speaker of the Venezuelan opposition-controlled National Assembly, has been released four months after being detained, according to Reuters, citing Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro and an opposition lawmaker.

In a statement Tuesday, the Commission for Truth, Peace and Public Tranquility under the National Constituent Assembly announced that that the country's judicial system had released Zambrano.

Reuters received a photo of Zambrano with his family Tuesday from Francisco Torrealba, a member of the Venezuelan Constituent Assembly. Timoteo Zambrano, who is not related to Edgar, also shared a video on Twitter Tuesday of Edgar speaking outside the military base where he had been detained

​Edgar Zambrano was arrested on treason charges after Juan Guaido's (Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president's) failed coup attempt in May to topple the Maduro government.

Maduro on Tuesday also stopped negotiations with the opposition after Washington froze all financial assets the Venezuelan government was using to support its operations at the United Nations, Sputnik reported. Last month, US President Donald Trump also signed an executive order to block the property of Venezuela’s government in US jurisdiction, including the assets of the country’s central bank and the PDVSA state-owned oil company.

