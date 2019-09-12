Register
02:06 GMT +312 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    El Menchito Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez

    Mexico Kingpin's Son Refutes His Parentage in a Bid to Avoid Extradiction to US - Report

    © Photo: Twitter/@controversiaoax
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    'El Menchito' Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez, 29, the son of Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes - the leader of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel - has reportedly tried to stop his extradition to the United States by presenting a birth certificate to the courts claiming that the notorious drug lord is not his real father.

    Mexican authorities investigating the Jalisco New Generation Cartel arrested El Menchito in January 2014, The Daily Mail reported. El Menchito was later charged on two counts of "conspiracy to distribute significant quantities of narcotics for illegal importation into the US", according to the media report, citing court documents.

    At an extradition hearing, El Menchito argued that the individual that appeared in the US extradition request was not him, adding that he had a different birth date and was born to Mexican parents - unrelated to the drug kingpin - in San Francisco, California, The Daily Mail said.

    El Menchito's defence team reportedly presented a forensic report that claimed the digital images presented by US authorities did not match the images.

    A judge from the Mexican State of Oaxaca, however, shot down El Menchito's request to have his extradition removed because it "lacked value", The Daily Mail said. In addition, the Office of the Attorney General reportedly found that there was a connection in the facial features of the photos of El Menchito.

    El Menchito was reportedly transferred last week from a federal prison in Chiapas - where he spent two months - to the federal prison in Hermosillo, Sonora, because he was an escape risk, according to a UK-based media report. Before El Menchito's transfer, an escape plot was reportedly revealed in the same prison which notorious Joaquin 'El Chapo' ("Shortie") Guzman fled from in 2015.

    According to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Jalisco New Generation Cartel is active in 22 of 32 states in Mexico and has shipped cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin to the vast markets of the United States. The cartel has also reportedly established cells in Europe, Asia and Australia, The Daily Mail said.

    El Menchito's father El Mencho, meanwhile, is currently the most-wanted man in Mexico and has a $1.6 million bounty on his head, according to the media report. Moreover, El Mencho is one of the 10 most-wanted men on the FBI list and the agency is also offering a $10 million reward for his arrest and conviction.

    The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is reportedly waging violent wars against opposing criminal groups, including the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, once headed by the infamous drug lord 'El Chapo'.

    According to The Daily Mail, El Menchito has reportedly been held in a cell at a maximum-security facility in Hermosillo, Sonora. US authorities are reportedly fighting for his extradition, suspecting him of being second-in-command in the Jalisco New Generation Cartel behind his father, El Mencho.

    Related:

    El Chapo's Drug Cartel May Be Behind Massive Meth Supplies to Australia – Report
    Mexican Fortune Teller Predicts Dire Future for Notorious Drug Lord El Chapo - Report
    'Brutal Cartel Leader' May Join Notorious Drug Lord El Chapo in US Prison - Report
    Rival Mexican Gangs Clash for El Chapo's Secret Drug Tunnels Under US Border - Report
    Tags:
    "El Menchito" Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez, El Mencho, Jalisco New Generation Cartel, extradition, kingpin, drug lord
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse