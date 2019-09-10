Register
04:24 GMT +310 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A motorcycle adapted to a rail sits in the tunnel under the half-built house where according to authorities, drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman made his escape from the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Thursday, July 16, 2015

    Rival Mexico Gangs Clash for El Chapo's Secret Drug Tunnels Under US Border - Report

    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    101

    Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman, 62, also known as El Chapo ('Shorty') was sentenced to life in US prison this summer. The court convicted Guzman on 10 counts, including drug trafficking, firearm possession in furtherance of drug crimes and participating in a money-laundering conspiracy.

    Guzman was the principal leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, responsible for importing and distributing vast quantities of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin into the widespread markets of the United States. After El Chapo was jailed in the US, rival criminal gangs engaged in a war for control for his infamous drug tunnels constructed under the US-Mexico border, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

    "I imagine that at any one time there are between 10 and 50 tunnels operating. Not all of them are active at the same time but they will be available. The cartels have invested in a lot of time and effort over the years in building these tunnels. They’re picking out the right locations within urban areas, as well as desert, so that they can move the drugs. The best thing about operating in an urban area is of course that you can build your tunnel from within a building and have it come up within a building on the other side. It never gets seen by the authorities”, Duncan Wood, director of the Wilson Centre’s Mexico Institute, said, cited by The Daily Star

    According to the pundit, cited by the UK-based media outlet, the notorious Sinaloa Cartel is not the only gang moving products across the border. Various criminal organisations can work hand-in-hand or compete against each other for the underground routes.

    “There are tunnels which are controlled by one cartel but sometimes they rent them out to others. They basically take a cut of the profits for moving the drugs across the border, that cut of the profits is significant because the last mile is the most difficult and most dangerous. I don’t know whether you’ve got different factions controlling different crossings at the border. I’m sure that is the case, but I don’t know where”, said Wood, cited by The Daily Star.

    In late 2018, US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents discovered an incomplete cross-border tunnel near the city of Jacumba in California, less than a mile north of the US-Mexico border, according to a media report. The tunnel reportedly contained solar panels designed to run electrical, lighting and ventilation systems, pumps to drain water and a rail system that stretched its entire length.

    This kind of tunnel can cost between $1 million and $2 million to build, according to some but the money is made back in one drug shipment.

    According to US-based media reports, El Chapo’s drug trafficking empire was built with the help of underground tunnels that reportedly infest the US-Mexico border. The underground corridors reportedly allow the movement of billions of dollars worth of narcotics and gave Shorty an edge over the competition.

    Related:

    Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo Sentenced to Life in Prison - Reports
    El Chapo's Drug Cartel May Be Behind Massive Meth Supplies to Australia – Report
    Mexican Fortune Teller Predicts Dire Future for Notorious Drug Lord El Chapo - Report
    'Brutal Cartel Leader' May Join Notorious Drug Lord El Chapo in US Prison - Report
    Tags:
    drugs, border, tunnels, United States, Mexico, El Chapo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse