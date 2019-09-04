Many of Guaido’s Ministers Work for Organisations Funded by US NGOs – Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US interference in Venezuela's internal affairs is confirmed by the fact that many ministers in a parallel government announced by Juan Guaido, the leader of the National Assembly, work for organisations funded by the US non-governmental organisations, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

"We consider this decision [on a parallel government] yet another dangerous attempt to legitimize the existence of two separate powers and create a quasi-legal reality that will lead to the further polarisation of the Venezuelan society", Zakharova said.

She added that there was no doubt as to who had encouraged this statement.

"Apparently, the United States, having seen that using force to oust the legitimate Venezuelan authorities does not work, is trying to work out a new strategy to 'restore democracy' in this state", she said.

"Of course, the lack of any legal basis in the actions of Washington can be seen clearly. Many of the so-called 'Guado's ministers' have long worked for the organizations that are being sponsored by the US NGOs", the spokeswoman said.

Since May, the Venezuelan government and opposition have been engaged in negotiations mediated by the Norwegian government. In July, a Venezuelan government delegation and opposition representatives held a three-day round of Norway-mediated talks in Barbados as part of efforts to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The president resumed the negotiations with the opposition after putting the dialogue on hold to protest the sanctions imposed by the United States on the Venezuelan government in early August. Back then, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to block Venezuela's property in US jurisdiction, including the assets of the country’s central bank and the oil giant, Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA).

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing incumbent President Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Guaido declared himself the country’s interim president.

While the United States, the European Union and the majority of Latin American countries recognise Guaido, Russia, China, Turkey, Iran and a number of other nations view Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.