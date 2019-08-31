Venezuela Ready to Help Colombian Govt Establish Dialogue With Former FARC Rebels - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Venezuela is ready to support Colombia in establishing a dialogue between the government and members of the former rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) group as the latter called for reviving their fighting against the authorities, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We are confirming that we are ready to contribute to ensuring peace for Colombia’s people. We will make every effort that would allow developing strategies for restoring dialogue between the sides", Maduro said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that Venezuela was concerned about the resumption of a conflict between the Colombian government and FARC.

The top diplomat added Caracas was maintaining contacts with other countries and was discussing the possibility of restoring dialogue between the Colombian sides with them.

On Thursday, Ivan Marquez, a key FARC negotiator in the landmark 2016 peace accord with the government, released a video manifesto, calling on supporters to return to arms and fight against oligarchs’ abuse.

Meanwhile, Colombian President Ivan Duque alleged that Maduro had been supporting the former rebels.

FARC was founded in 1964 and was a side to a violent conflict with the government.

However, the parties subsequently decided to engage in peace talks. Before reaching the deal in 2016, they held negotiations for four years.

After concluding the deal, FARC restructured into the Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Comun party which was registered in 2017.

The half-century war between the FARC and the Colombian government reportedly claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.