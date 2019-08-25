Colombian Instagram Star Revealed to Be ‘La Madame’ Running Child Sex Trafficking Ring

Colombian Instagram model Liliana del Carmen Campos Puello has been accused by prosecutors of being an international underage sex trafficking madame who recruited vulnerable girls to service celebrity clients.

The trial for Campos Puello, 48, is now underway in Cartagena, where prosecutors say she headquartered the child prostitution ring along with 17 others, The Times of London reported.

© Photo : facebook Liliana del Carmen Campos Puello, 48, is accused of being Colombia's most prolific sex trafficker - making a multi-million dollar fortune by pimping out hundreds of underage girls.

Authorities arrested the accused in a July 2018 sting known as “Operation Vesta.” The police found 250 underage girls cowering in her resort, with some of them branded with tattoos by their twisted owners. The girls were reportedly showcased in catalogues and forced to attend orgies in luxury yachts and hotels.

Campos Puello, nicknamed “La Madame,” reportedly recruited up to 400 girls overall, many from poor backgrounds, to service glamorous clients, including celebrities and politicians. She reportedly hand-picked the best looking girls from a line-up before each party.

Campos Puello, who was convicted of federal heroin trafficking in New York in 2002 — and also goes by “La Ronca” aka “the husky-voiced woman”— claims all the women were over 18. Adult prostitution is legal in Colombia.