No Chance for Free, Fair Elections in Venezuela While Maduro is President - Pompeo

Earlier, US media reported that US officials were in secret talks with President Nicolas Maduro's senior aides about the prospects of him stepping down and facilitating free elections in the Latin American country.

There has been no change in US policy on Venezuela, and there is no possibility of free and fair elections in the country so long as President Maduro is on the scene, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

Earlier this week, Maduro confirmed that members of his administration has been in contact with representatives of the US government "for several months,"

DETAILS TO FOLLOW