Rio Bus Hijacking: Neutralisation of Suspect Was the Only Option Possible – Ex-Police Instructor

The elimination of a suspect who earlier in the day took 37 people hostage on the Rio-Niteroi Bridge, which connects the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Niteroi, was the only option possible, given the number of hostages and his refusal to surrender to the police, says Paulo Storani, a former military police instructor.

At 5:30 am on Tuesday, a masked man suspected of being a military police officer hijacked a bus on the Rio-Niteroi Bridge in Brazil. He reportedly threatened to set the bus on fire, thus putting the almost 37 passengers at risk. However, he later released four people. Eventually the hijacker was shot down by a police sniper.

Paulo Storani, a former BOPE instructor (Batalhão de Operações Policiais Especiais, literally "Special Police Operations Battalion"), an elite unit of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro State (PMERJ), has commented on the situation.

“The decision in the hostage-taking situation was the most adequate under the given circumstances at that time, based on the assessment of the operation’s leader. After many hours of holding a large number of hostages by the suspect and given the fact that he refused to surrender to the police, as he had promised earlier, according to the journalists covering the incident, the operation leader ordered the sniper to neutralise the suspect because there was nothing else left. Thus, all the police officers who participated in the operation acted correctly and within what the situation allowed: to choose the right moment to open fire on the suspect with the utmost care so as not to injure the innocent victims who had been in the hands of the suspect for several hours”.

While it was initially suggested that the man was armed, the police later told the press that he only had a toy gun.​

According to Sheila Sena, a spokeswoman for the Federal Road Police, the motivation of the hijacker was unclear. The Special Operations Battalion and negotiators kicked off an operation aimed at getting the hostages out of the vehicle.

Later, the police reported that the suspect had been shot down, adding that "all the hostages were released unharmed".