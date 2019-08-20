Register
18:26 GMT +320 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PRF faz operação na Ponte Rio-Niterói durante sequestro de ônibus, 20 de agosto de 2019.

    Rio Bus Hijacking: Neutralisation of Suspect Was the Only Option Possible – Ex-Police Instructor

    © REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The elimination of a suspect who earlier in the day took 37 people hostage on the Rio-Niteroi Bridge, which connects the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Niteroi, was the only option possible, given the number of hostages and his refusal to surrender to the police, says Paulo Storani, a former military police instructor.

    At 5:30 am on Tuesday, a masked man suspected of being a military police officer hijacked a bus on the Rio-Niteroi Bridge in Brazil. He reportedly threatened to set the bus on fire, thus putting the almost 37 passengers at risk. However, he later released four people. Eventually the hijacker was shot down by a police sniper.

    Paulo Storani, a former BOPE instructor (Batalhão de Operações Policiais Especiais, literally "Special Police Operations Battalion"), an elite unit of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro State (PMERJ), has commented on the situation.

    “The decision in the hostage-taking situation was the most adequate under the given circumstances at that time, based on the assessment of the operation’s leader. After many hours of holding a large number of hostages by the suspect and given the fact that he refused to surrender to the police, as he had promised earlier, according to the journalists covering the incident, the operation leader ordered the sniper to neutralise the suspect because there was nothing else left. Thus, all the police officers who participated in the operation acted correctly and within what the situation allowed: to choose the right moment to open fire on the suspect with the utmost care so as not to injure the innocent victims who had been in the hands of the suspect for several hours”.

    While it was initially suggested that the man was armed, the police later told the press that he only had a toy gun.​

    According to Sheila Sena, a spokeswoman for the Federal Road Police, the motivation of the hijacker was unclear. The Special Operations Battalion and negotiators kicked off an operation aimed at getting the hostages out of the vehicle.

    Later, the police reported that the suspect had been shot down, adding that "all the hostages were released unharmed".

    Related:

    Police Shoot Man Holding Bus With 37 Passengers Hostage on Bridge to Rio (Photos, Video)
    Video of Hostage-Taker Shot by Police Sniper on Bridge to Rio, Brazil Emerges Online
    Situation on Rio-Niterói Bridge in Rio After Armed Man Took Bus Passengers Hostage (Video)
    Tags:
    bridge, police, bus, hostages, suspect, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse