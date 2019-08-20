Man Who Took Bus Passengers Hostage Shot Dead by Police Sniper - Report

The man who earlier today hijacked a bus in Brazil was shot by a police sniper, according to a live feed by Globo. The hijacker was apparently killed, although there has been no confirmation of this information.
In a tweet posted by a user named Diniz, a man in a mask wearing a white t-shirt was seen leaving the vehicle. The man then threw a jacket towards the police and proceeded to go back inside the bus. The man is later seen falling on the ground, apparently shot.
Instante em que o sequestrador foi atingido, aparentemente na perna, parabéns à polícia pic.twitter.com/tSQuUSHzWW— Diniz 🇧🇷 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@dinizsioux) August 20, 2019
Another tweet shows a blurred image of the same man lying on the ground with a police officer beside him.
@PMERJ @wilsonwitzel— Paty Abraham Weintraub N1 🇧🇷 (@PatyBlairBruxin) August 20, 2019
Rio de Janeiro dando aula 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Parabéns a todos os envolvidos, vítimas bem e sequestrador abatido. É assim que tem que ser.#WitzelMelhorGovernador pic.twitter.com/cDXHxw1UjX
Earlier, at 5:30 a.m. local time, a gunman seized a passenger bus on the Rio-Niterói Bridge, connecting the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Niterói in Brazil. The hijacker identified himself as a military policeman; however, this information has not yet been confirmed.
