Armed Man Seizes Bus with People on Bridge to Rio, Brazil, Threatens to Set It on Fire - Report

The incident is taking place at the Rio-Niterói Bridge, which connects the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Niterói. The man has reportedly seized a bus on the bridge. There are no immediate details as to how many people are on the bus.

A masked man, suspected of being a military police officer, has seized a bus in Brazil on the Rio-Niterói Bridge and taken several people hostage.

Passageiros são feitos reféns durante assalto em ônibus na Ponte Rio-Niterói. Cerca de 50 policiais rodoviários federais e militares negociam com um homem armado que está sob posse de um ônibus na Ponte Rio-Niterói, no sentido Rio, que está completamente interditada. (+) pic.twitter.com/yY2P4RfLJG — BandNews FM - Rio (@bandnewsfmrio) August 20, 2019

According to initial reports, the hostage-taking was reported to have taken place at 5:30 am on Tuesday, when a masked person threw a burning object out of the vehicle. The seemingly disoriented hijacker reportedly identified himself as a military policeman, ordered the driver to pull over and then cross the bridge to Rio. However, the man has released four people.

Homem armado ameaça passageiros em ônibus na Ponte Rio-Niterói; tráfego em direção ao Rio está fechado https://t.co/6aLQDRIxlt #G1 pic.twitter.com/f47jAgXTJA — G1 (@g1) August 20, 2019

Ponte Rio-Niteroi, sentido Rio, totalmente parada. Um homem armado faz ônibus com reféns. Polícia negocia e três já foram liberados. Trânsito caótico em Niterói e São Gonçalo. #SequestroPonte pic.twitter.com/3o8GGc4DS7 — Vinicius de Assumpçao (@viniciusasbfr) August 20, 2019

Federal Road Traffic Police and Military Police have been dispatched to the scene.

The road police have shut down traffic over the bridge to Rio.



The exact number of people on the bus and the man's motives are not immediately clear.

"A man who identified himself as a military policeman stopped a Galo Branco bus on the Rio-Niterói Bridge. He is threatening to set the bus on fire, putting passengers at risk. We are in negotiations with him to free more hostages; we don't know what his real motive is", according to Sheila Sena, a spokeswoman for the Federal Road Police.