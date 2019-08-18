Argentina Treasury Minister Dujovne Resigns Amid Currency Crisis

The decrease in the national currency rate followed the announcement of the results of the primaries ahead of the election scheduled to be held later this year. Opposition alliance Front of All led by Alberto Fernandez gained over 47 of the vote, while incumbent president Macri’s Together for Change coalition gained only 32 percent.

Argentina’s Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne resigned on Saturday, Reuters reported.

In a letter, cited by Reuters, Dujovne said that the country's government needed “significant renewal” in its economic team amid a currency crisis.

“I believe my resignation is in keeping with my place in a government... that listens to the people and acts accordingly,” Dujovne said in the letter to Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

The country's president has appointed Hernan Lacunza, the economy minister for Buenos Aires province and former general manage of the Central Bank, as Dujovne’s replacement, according to AP.

Earlier in the day, Fitch Ratings announced in a press release that Argentina’s credit rating had been downgraded due to increased political risks driven by the recent electoral defeat of the country’s incumbent president.

Incumbent President Mauricio Macri won only 32.1 percent of the vote against his challenger Alberto Fernandez’s 47.7 percent in last Sunday’s election.

The primary elections results prompted a sharp drop in peso rate and an increase in economic instability.