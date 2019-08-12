Opposition Presidential Candidate Leading in Argentina's Sunday Primaries

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Opposition presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez is enjoying a 10 percentage point lead over incumbent President Mauricio Macri in Sunday's primary election, according to the national electoral body's preliminary results.

In the primaries, Argentinians voted for presidential candidates who will represent a particular party in the October 2019 election. The vote, however, is an opportunity to poll voters and determine potential front-runners in the future race.

A total of nine people plan to run for the presidency, but the main struggle is expected to unfold between incumbent Macri and Fernandez, whose vice presidential running mate is ex-President Cristina Kirchner.

With over 81 percent of the votes counted, the alliance Front for Everyone that nominated Fernandez is on track to gain 47.10 percent, while the party Together for Change, which nominated Macri, has received 32.47 percent.

The general election in Argentina will be held on 27 October.