Conservative Alejandro Giammattei Wins Guatemala's Presidential Runoff

Alejandro Giammattei of the Vamos party wins the presidential election over his opponent, former first lady Sandra Torres, the country’s Electoral Tribunal declared on Sunday.

Earlier, the country’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal reported Alejandro Giammattei was leading after more than 58 percent of votes counted.

Giammattei received 58.54 percent of the vote, while his contender, Sandra Torres of the social-democratic National Unity of Hope, has won 41.46 percent.

In the first round, which was held on June 16, the situation was quite the opposite. Torres led the race with about 26 percent. Giammattei came second with 14 percent.

From 2006 to 2008, Giammattei served as director of the country’s penitentiary system.

The next Guatemalan president may face a major challenge on taking office in January after US and Guatemalan representatives signed a safe third country asylum agreement, an agreement typically made between two countries that require migrants and refugees to seek asylum in the first safe country they enter. Both Giammattei and Torres have criticized the deal.