Hundreds of People Fill Streets of Venezuelan Cities to Protest US Sanctions – Reports

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Hundreds of people filled on Saturday streets of Caracas and other Venezuelan cities to express protest against new US sanctions imposed on the Latin American country, local media reported.

People are marching with posters and flags saying "No More Trump," Venezuelan state television reported.

"They [the United States] want to deprive Venezuela of its holy right to peace but we will struggle," Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking the assets of Venezuela’s government that fall within US jurisdiction, including those belonging to the country’s central bank and the PDVSA oil company. It also authorizes sanctions against anyone supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro vowed to send a letter to the United Nations, signed by millions of Venezuelan citizens, with a condemnation of the sanctions.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country’s interim president. The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. Turkey, as well as China, Cuba, Bolivia, Russia and a number of other countries, have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.