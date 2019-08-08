Russia, Venezuela Sign Protocol Facilitating Rosneft's Activities at Venezuelan Gas Fields

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Venezuela have signed a protocol on facilitating Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft's activities at two gas fields on the Latin American country's shelf.

"To add a new paragraph to the Article 1 of the agreement between Russia and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on implementing joint strategic projects, signed on September 10, 2009, which would say: The sides create favourable and non-discriminating conditions and assist ... Rosneft and Grupo Rosneft C.A. in implementing the project on developing gas deposits Patao and Mejillones, located in the region of Mariscal Sucre, on the continental shelf of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the document read.

The document, signed on 10 July, has been published on Russia's official legal information portal. It amends the bilateral agreement on joint strategic projects, signed on September 10, 2009.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump signed executive order to block property of Venezuelan government, including the PDSVA oil company and the Venezuelan Central Bank.

Venezuela has remained in a state of a humanitarian and political crisis since January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country’s interim president after disputing Nicolas Maduro's re-election.

The US and some other countries have backed Guaido but Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said they recognise constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.