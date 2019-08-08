Venezuelan Gov't to Skip Talks With Opposition Planned for August 8-9

Venezuelan Information Minister said that Caracas refuses to engage in talks with opposition over economic blockade by the United States.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro decided not to dispatch a government delegation to the next round of talks with the opposition in Barbados, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, the country's Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said.

"Against all the odds, the opposition delegation, designated by [the National Assembly head and self-proclaimed interim president] Juan Guaido, is already in Barbados for the next round of talks [planned for] this week. President Nicolas Maduro decided not to dispatch the Venezuelan [government] delegation this time over rude and cruel violent aggression ... on the part of [US President Donald] Trump's administration which is launching an illegal blockade of our economy, trade and finance," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

"Venezuela is ready to reconsider mechanisms of [dialogue with opposition] to make its continuation really effective and meeting the interests of our people," the minister pointed out.

The political crisis in Venezuela took another turn in January after the US-backed opposition leader, Juan Guaido, illegally proclaimed himself interim president. The United States and 54 other countries recognized Guaido; but Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey, and many other countries stressed that they recognize Maduro as the only constitutionally-elected president of Venezuela. The United States, as well as the European Union, imposed sanctions on Venezuela and froze its assets. Maduro called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of orchestrating a change of government in order to claim Venezuelan natural resources.

Despite several overthrow attempts, the government and opposition have been engaged in talks to settle the conflict and agreed earlier to maintain a permanent peace dialogue.