Argentina’s ‘Sexiest Weathergirl’ With ‘$100K Butt’ Says She Wants to Become a Lawmaker

The busty presenter, who did not clarify which party she aligns herself with, said she was inspired by the example of a model who got elected to a provincial legislature earlier this year.

Sol Perez, an Argentine TV personality dubbed by tabloids the country’s ‘sexiest weathergirl’ has said she wants to pursue a career in politics because she wants to make a difference.

“Yes, I would like to enter politics. I want to be a legislator, but I don't want the weight of politics. I don't want to get paid,” she said on Infama, a talk show.

Perez expressed a lack of trust in politicians: “Those who come to power are not the ones who really want to help. We all become chess pieces of those who have a lot of power, a lot of money, regardless of the political party. We are chess pieces and they move us and they tell us what we want to hear.”

“In this country we are very selfish, very individualistic, we vote with our pockets and we only think about how to do better for ourselves, and we don't see that there are people in great need,” she noted, adding that “social differences hurt” her.

According to her, the idea to enter politics came to her after the death her grandmother three years ago.

The woman was hit by a car in front of a hospital, and the family never got to know who was to blame for the tragedy. Perez says she was never the same after the incident.

"It changed everything about me: the way I thought about life, the way I positioned myself at work, relations, my family,” she said on the talk show.

Sol Perez became a sort of a national treasure while working as a weather presenter on the Argentinian TV channel TyC Sports. The 25-year-old blonde, who reportedly had her derriere insured for $100,000 last year, has worked as a TV host on several programmes and amassed a whopping 4.4 million Instagram followers.

Perez wants to follow in the footsteps of model and journalist Amalia Granata, who was elected to the Santa Fe provincial legislature this year and will take up the role in December. "It seems to me that (Amalia) stood up and said 'what I want is politics'. You have to have a lot of guts to be a woman who wants to bring about change and enter politics to help others,” she added.