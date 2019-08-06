Moscow Views Blockade of Venezuela's State Assets by the US as Economic Terrorism

On 5 August, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to block all property and interests of the Venezuelan government in the United States.

Moscow views Washington's freezing of Venezuelan assets as economic terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We have consistently opposed the 'sanctions spiral', remaining a responsible member of the international community and a reliable partner for all countries," it said.

It is necessary to stop sanctions against Caracas, the ministry added.

On Tuesday, the US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that Washington would 'ensure that Maduro runs out of ways to financially sustain himself'. Bolton attended a conference on the crisis in Venezuela which took place in Peru's Lima. The US presidential administration official said that now Venezuela is on the 'rogue state' list together with Iran, North Korea and Syria. Bolton also criticised Russia, Cuba, China and Iran for supporting Nicolas Maduro.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order which reads:

"All property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in."

Venezuela has been facing a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country’s interim president after disputing Nicolas Maduro's re-election.

The US and some other countries have backed Guaido but Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said they recognise constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.