At Least 3 Mexican Nationals Killed, 6 Injured in El Paso Walmart Shooting - Report

At least three Mexican nationals were killed during the gun massacre in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday that killed 20 total. Six Mexican citizens were among the injured, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said in separate statements, Reuters reported.

"I was informed that three Mexicans died as a result of this shootout in a shopping center", Lopez Obrador said. The Mexican Foreign Ministry and the consul in El Paso are following the situation, he added. "My condolences to the Americans who lost their lives and to the Mexicans who died", the Mexican leader said.

The killer, reportedly identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was armed with a rifle that he used to kill 20 people at a Walmart in El Paso on Saturday. He also wounded more than two dozen before being arrested by police.

According to Reuters, many of those in the busy store were buying back-to-school supplies when they were caught up in the rampage, which comes only six days after a teenage shooter killed three people at an annual family festival in Gilroy, California.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed on Saturday that at least 20 people were shot dead and over two dozen were injured in the gun massacre inside a Walmart in an El Paso shopping centre.

US President Donald Trump has said on Twitter that the reports from El Paso were "very bad, many killed".