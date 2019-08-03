Venezuela to Remain 'Independent', Caracas Requests UNSC to Denounce Trump Blockade Threat - Maduro

US President Donald Trump has told reporters that he was considering imposing a blockade on Venezuela or quarantining the country.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Friday, cited by Reuters, he rejected Trump's claims about a possible blockade of Caracas, adding that its seas would remain "free and independent", Maduro also said he had requested Venezuela's Envoy to the UN to denounce Trump's "illegal" blockade threat at the UN Security Council.

Venezuela has experienced a political and economic crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself to be the country’s interim president after disputing the re-election of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro.

The United States and 54 other countries have recognized Guaido, but Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey, and numerous other countries have said they recognize constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has said Guaido is a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela and claim the country’s resources.