Puerto Rico Governor Rosselló to be Replaced By Pedro Pierluisi

On Friday, now former Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló released a statement announcing that former Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico Pedro Pierluisi would be sworn in as governor of Puerto Rico.

Pierluisi was named as acting secretary of state earlier this week by Rosselló, who promised to resign at 5 p.m. Friday.

​In his statement, Rosselló noted that Pierluisi does not require confirmation from both houses of Puerto Rico's legislature because the secretary of state is next in line to be governor.

He is expected to be confirmed as secretary of state by the Senate Monday.

Rosselló resigned after hundreds of the governor’s messages while communicating with his associates were made public. The chats revealed hateful, homophobic and misogynistic comments against Rosselló’s opponents, journalists and even victims of Hurricane Maria. Meanwhile, the island saw the largest demonstrations in its history in the last few weeks.

Thousands of people rallied in the streets of San Juan, chanting: “Ricky renuncia y llévate a la junta” or “Ricky, resign and take the board with you.” The junta refers to the unelected Fiscal Oversight Management Board established by the US Congress under the watch of then-US President Barack Obama in 2016 to restructure Puerto Rico’s $72 billion debt. The board’s budget cuts have led to public school closures and a faltering healthcare system on the island.