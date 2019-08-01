6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chilean Capital of Santiago - Reports

The characteristics of the earthquake do not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami off the coast of Chile, according to the National Seismological Centre.

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has occurred 107 km Southwest of El Tabo, in the Valparaiso Region, at a depth of 11 kilometres, according to reports with data from the National Seismological Centre. The quake, initially reported as magnitude 6.5, was upgraded to 6.8, the USGS said.

AHORA | Sismo de magnitud 6.5 Richter se siente en zona central de Chile, epicentro ubicado en El Tabo, a apenas 11 kms. de profundidad.



Algunos de sus efectos: pic.twitter.com/ytOLKcpgST — Radio Portales (@RadioPortales) August 1, 2019

​There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damages caused by the quake.

The regional situation is reportedly being evaluated.

🔴Hace unos minutos se registra sismo FUERTE de 6.8 Mw en Chile.



-Ⓜ️Alcanzó una intensidad Mercali máxima de 6 (Fuerte)



-🌊 No hay Alerta de Tsunami



-↗️ Profundidad: 10km



(Boletin Preliminar) pic.twitter.com/dj8mD2pTjD — Sismo Alerta Mexicana (@SismoAlertaMex) August 1, 2019

Chile is known to be a part of the so-called Pacific Rim of Fire - a seismologically active area surrounding the world's largest ocean and characterised by frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. One of the most significant quakes in Chile took place on 27 February 2010, registering 8.8 Richter scale.