Brazilian President Says He's 'More and More in Love' With Trump - Reports

US President Donald Trump told reporters on 30 July that he is looking forward to reaching a free trade agreement with Brazil, adding that he has a "great relationship" with President Jair Bolsonaro, who, he thinks, is "doing a great job".

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has stated that his sentiment for US President Donald Trump is growing more intense, the website Brazil 247 reported.

"After that compliment from Trump yesterday, I'm more and more in love with him", he said after Trump's speech about US-Brazilian relations.

The US president earlier expressed hope of reaching a free trade agreement with Brazil and complimented Bolsonaro, noting that Brazil is already a "big trading partner" for the United States. Trump, however, complained that the country has imposed "a lot of tariffs" on US goods.

Bolsonaro previously stated that he was considering appointing his son, lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, as Brazilian ambassador to the United States.

In June, Bolsonaro said that he supported Trump's 2020 re-election bid during a meeting between the two at the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.