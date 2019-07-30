Mexico Cannot Commit to Safe 'Third-Country Agreement' on Migration - Lopez Obrador

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that Mexico could not commit to a safe third-country agreement like the one Guatemala signed with the United States to stop a flow of undocumented Central American migrants, local media reported.

Obrador said, in an interview with Bloomberg, that the best way to tackle the migration issue was cooperation for economic development.

"We have not accepted the proposal for the so-called third safe country [...] "We could not commit to this", Obrador said, cited by Bloomberg.

Last week, the United States and Guatemala signed an immigration deal that declares the Central American nation to be a safe third country for asylum-seekers and will put human traffickers out of business.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February in an unsuccessful attempt to secure funds for constructing a border wall intended to stem the tide of illegal immigration in the United States.

More than 1 million migrants from the Central and South America are expected to cross the US border illegally this year, according to published reports.

Previously, Trump threatened Mexico with tariffs of up to 25 percent if the country did not take efforts to prevent illegal migration from Central America to the United States. The Mexican Defense Ministry subsequently deployed over 21,000 soldiers throughout the country to counter illegal migration to the United States.