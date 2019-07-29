At Least 52 Dead After Prison Battle in Brazil (Video)

A fight between criminal groups broke out on Monday morning, AP reports, citing local authorities. Inmates also set part of the prison on fire, the agency says.

At least 52 prisoners have been killed by other inmates during a battle at the Altamira prison in northern Brazil, AP has reported.

According to prison officials, 16 of the victims were decapitated in the five-hour-long clash while others were asphyxiated.

The fact that inmates also set a part of the jail on fire meant that prison authorities were unable to enter parts of the facility, AP says.

A video has emerged online, showing a part of the prison engulfed in flames and smoke.

​The riot comes two months after 55 prisoners were killed in a battle in the northern Brazilian state of Amazonas.