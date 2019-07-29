At Least 52 Dead After Prison Battle in Brazil (Video)

At least 52 prisoners have been killed by other inmates during a battle at the Altamira prison in northern Brazil, AP has reported.
According to prison officials, 16 of the victims were decapitated in the five-hour-long clash while others were asphyxiated.
The fact that inmates also set a part of the jail on fire meant that prison authorities were unable to enter parts of the facility, AP says.
A video has emerged online, showing a part of the prison engulfed in flames and smoke.
📽 📽 #VIDEO | Momento del motín en la cárcel de #Altamira, #Brasil, que dejó 52 muertos.— Radio Sucre 700 AM (@radio_sucre700) July 29, 2019
Todo se desencadenó tras una pelea entre organizaciones criminales.#NoticiaEnSucre pic.twitter.com/TcAn1Cs190
The riot comes two months after 55 prisoners were killed in a battle in the northern Brazilian state of Amazonas.
