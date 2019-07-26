Caracas Slams New US Sanctions as Infringement Upon Venezuelans' Right to Food

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has condemned the US sanctions on companies related to the Bolivarian republic's food program as an infringement upon the Venezuelans' right to food.

"[Venezuela] denounces before the Intl Community the repeated practice of economic terrorism by the US Govt against [Venezuelan] people, by announcing measures with the criminal purpose of depriving Venezuelans from right to food", the ministry wrote on its Twitter.

The US Treasury Department announced on Thursday new round of Venezuela-related sanctions that targeted 10 individuals and 13 entities allegedly linked to the operation of Venezuela's Local Committees for Supply and Production agency.

Today the U.S. sanctioned four officials of Maduro’s secret intelligence agency, DGCIM, who are accused of human rights abuses. The US stands by the people of #Venezuela, @JGuaido & @AsambleaVE until democracy & freedom are restored. #EstamosUnidosVE https://t.co/Q9z0NcFt74 — Department of State (@StateDept) July 19, 2019

​Venezuela has been suffering a humanitarian and political crisis since January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president. For his part, President Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of attempting to orchestrate a coup in Venezuela in order to control the country’s vast natural resources.

Washington and its allies have immediately recognised Guaido and seized considerable assets of the Venezuelan companies. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said they support Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.