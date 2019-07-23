Venezuelan Massive Power Outage Could Be Caused by Electromagnetic Attack – Minister

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Venezuelan Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez confirmed that the country was facing a massive power outage, adding that it could be caused by an electromagnetic attack.

On Monday, a source in the Venezuelan government told Sputnik that the blackout hit all parts of the country.

“The Venezuelan government informs people that today [Monday] at 16:45 [20:45 GMT] there was a massive power outage across the country. The primary investigation showed that there was an electromagnetic attack,” Rodriguez told the VTV broadcaster.

He pointed out that the attack had targeted the hydroelectric system of the country.

According to the minister, the Venezuelan authorities have launched special protocols that will allow them to restore power supply soon.

The first mass power outage hit Venezuela on March 7. The authorities said that it had resulted from an attack on the country’s largest hydroelectric power plant Guri. Since then, several other blackouts happened across the country.

The authorities blamed the power supply disruptions on the United States, which denied the accusations.