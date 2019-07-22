Syrian Air Defences Thwart Hostile Targets in Hama's Masyaf - Reports

Syrian air defenses on Sunday repelled the hostile attack in the northwestern city of Masyaf in Hama province, Reuters reported, citing local media. There have been reportedly no further details available.

Earlier in July, the Syrian army reportedly launched bombardment of several Nusra Front positions in Hama and Idlib provinces in retaliation for attacks on Hama villages. A number of terrorists' positions and rocket launch pads were reportedly destroyed in the operation.

The terrorists have reportedly increased the frequency of shelling of the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo, and Latakia. They were also attempting to attack Syrian army positions in the region. The government forces have responded by attacking terrorists in Idlib.

Most of Idlib is reportedly controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an alliance of Islamic terror groups led by al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front. There are reportedly 30,000 militants, including foreign mercenaries, in the region.

