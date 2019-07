This year's summit takes place one day after the 25th anniversary of the AMIA bombing, in which 85 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Argentinian counterpart Jorge Faurie hold a joint press conference following the Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Thursday marked the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Jewish Community Centre in Buenos Aires on 18 July 1994. The attack claimed the lives of 85 people and left more than 300 others injured.

