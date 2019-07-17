Mexico Sentences Russian National Makeev to 37.5 Years in Prison for Murder - Prosecutors

In May 2017, Makeev was injured by the residents of Cancun city who attacked him over his insults and attacks aimed at the Mexicans as well as extremist videos published online. A Mexican national was killed during the clashes.
Makeev received a brain injury in the attack, was paralyzed and put in a drug-induced coma in the hospital. He was released from the hospital and detained at a centre of social rehabilitation.
Makeev will also have to pay a $10,000 fine, the prosecutors added.
The Russian Embassy in Mexico has said that Makeev's basic rights were respected during the trial.
Earlier, thousands of Mexicans signed a petition to the Mexican authorities launched at Change.org platform asking to deport Makeev, who received a permanent residence permit in Mexico as a refugee but still holds Russian citizenship.
