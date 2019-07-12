Venezuelan Authorities, Opposition Agree to Engage in Permanent Peace Dialogue - Official

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan government and opposition have agreed to engage in permanent peace dialogue as a result of three-day talks on Barbados, Hector Rodriguez, the governor of Venezuela's Miranda state, who participated in the negotiations, said.

"We have agreed to establish permanent peace dialogue and reached accord on our readiness to work together for ensuring peace in the country," Rodriguez said live on Venezuelan television on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the negotiations with the opposition had started on the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since late January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro from power. Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet, working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela’s natural resources. Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba and a number of other countries supported that Maduro as the nation’s legitimate leader.