Guaido Says Opposition, Venezuelan Government to Resume Talks in Barbados

In late June, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that a third round of talks between the opposition and the legitimate Venezuelan government would take place in early July, either in Barbados or Oslo.

Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed Venezuelan president and leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, said that both the opposition and the legitimate Venezuelan government would resume talks in Barbados.

"In response to the mediation of the Kingdom of Norway (the opposition) will attend a meeting with representatives of the usurper regime in Barbados, to establish a negotiation on the end of the dictatorship," Guaido said in a statement.

#COMUNICADO: Estamos liderando el trabajo en todos los espacios que nos acerquen a la Libertad.



Tanto en Oslo, como en el Grupo Internacional de Contacto y todos los espacios de presión, nuestro objetivo es el mismo: lograr una solución definitiva a la crisis en nuestro país. https://t.co/bIfNzMJXql — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) July 7, 2019

The government and the opposition of Venezuela have held several rounds of talks, mediated by Norway, however, no deal has been reached.

In June, Guaido said that the opposition had no interest in talks because "anything that does not move us toward (Maduro's resignation) is useless."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in his turn, said that his administration is open to dialogue with all opposition groups, noting that an agreement between his government and the country’s political opposition would likely be reached by the end of the year.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by opposition leader Juan Guaido’s decision to proclaim himself the country’s interim president, erupted. Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted on the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country’s president and get hold of Venezuela’s vast oil assets.

Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba and Iran stand by the legitimately-elected Maduro and have warned the United States and its allies against "meddling" in the South American country’s affairs. Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly said that "all options are on the table" for Venezuela, including military intervention.