‘Diablo’ on the Run: Alleged Satanic Worshipper Rapes a Baby Pig, Flees From the Law

Locals claimed that other than having sex with the pigs at his father’s farm, the perpetrator also got down and dirty with dogs and chickens.

Albert Ara, a 40-year-old resident of the village of Ontario in Belize, has recently gone on the run from the authorities after getting caught by his father raping a two-month-old piglet.

According to local media reports, this wasn’t the first time Ara was spotted getting intimate with his father’s pigs, while neighbours also claimed that the perpetrator engaged in sexual activities with chickens and dogs as well.

Previously, Ara, who is also known as "Diablo" and is rumoured to be a Devil, was accused of murdering a family of six by setting their house on fire in 2006, though he was cleared of all these charges four years later.

And in September 2018, the perp was questioned by the police about the disappearance of his neighbour’s 17-year-old son who was never found.