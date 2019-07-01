Pemex Pipeline on Fire After Explosion in Central Mexico, Two Reportedly Dead

Mexico has been experiencing fuel shortages as a result of the government's crackdown on huachicoleros - criminals who specialise in illegally tapping pipelines to steal fuel. As part of these policies, Mexican state oil company Pemex has shut down several large oil pipelines.

A Pemex hydrocarbon pipeline exploded in Celaya, a city to the northwest of Mexico City, on Monday; at least two people died as a result of the blast, according to local media reports.

The reasons behind the incident remain unknown, and an investigation is underway.

According to the officials, the site where the blast took place is unpopulated.

The explosion occurred at 9:30 am local time.

A civil defence unit and a fire brigade have arrived at the scene of the blast.

The oil pipeline explosion follows another blast which was reported last month that affected a Pemex pipeline in the state of Chiapas, Mexico.