Pemex Pipeline on Fire After Explosion in Central Mexico, Two Reportedly Dead

A Pemex hydrocarbon pipeline exploded in Celaya, a city to the northwest of Mexico City, on Monday; at least two people died as a result of the blast, according to local media reports.
The reasons behind the incident remain unknown, and an investigation is underway.
#LoÚltimo— Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) 1 июля 2019 г.
Explosión en ductos de hidrocarburo de Pemex en la zona sur de Celaya, Guanajuato. Autoridades locales informan que en el lugar ya están trabajando Bomberos y Protección Civil. pic.twitter.com/0f5meENoH2
According to the officials, the site where the blast took place is unpopulated.
The explosion occurred at 9:30 am local time.
Explota ducto de #Pemex en Celaya, Guanajuato; de manera extraoficial se habla de cuando menos dos personas heridas y dos muertas. (📸@marychuyglez)— LupitaJuarez (@LupitaJuarezH) 1 июля 2019 г.
pic.twitter.com/uvPFQQb9uJ
A civil defence unit and a fire brigade have arrived at the scene of the blast.
The oil pipeline explosion follows another blast which was reported last month that affected a Pemex pipeline in the state of Chiapas, Mexico.
All comments
Show new comments (0)